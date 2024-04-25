Concerns for nature reserve as new lighting planned on Warwick Road in Stratford

NEW ‘warm’ street lighting is the latest feature to be added to the Warwick Road construction project.

In its regular updates, Warwick County Council confirmed that the works remain on schedule – they are due to take fives months – and that they were focusing on new street lighting as progress continues on the A439 Warwick Road safety improvements scheme.

This is being installed between Stratford and Fisherman’s car park and at the Ryon Hill NFU entrance.