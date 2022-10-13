Bird flu horror is back as six swans die
Published: 16:10, 13 October 2022
| Updated: 16:40, 13 October 2022
SIX swans have died since last weekend sparking fears the horror of bird flu is back.
Exactly one year on since avian flu ravaged half the swan population of Stratford - killing 50 birds - this week's devastating death toll continues to rise.
There is no cure to the deadly virus which leaves swans immobile or swimming in circles unable to coordinate movement or feed themselves as they go through a sad and lonely death.