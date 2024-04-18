Concerns as smart meter poles planned across Stratford district for water monitoring

FEARS are being voiced about a scheme to erect 12-metre high telecoms poles throughout the Stratford district as part of a multi-million pound project to monitor water usage.

The poles will be connected to smart meters that will enable Severn Trent to swiftly determine how much water is being used and where leaks are occurring.

However, they can be installed without planning permission because they’re also deemed to be a vital element in the government’s drive to improve broadband coverage throughout the country.