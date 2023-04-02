Concerns as private firm takes over public health activities in Warwickshire
Published: 05:40, 02 April 2023
CONCERNS have been voiced over a private company taking over public health activities.
Everyone Health Ltd will deliver stop smoking, adult weight management, physical activity on referral and health check programmes from 1st July.
Warwickshire County Council, which is responsible for public health, announced that after the end of June GPs will no longer work with patients to help them quit smoking.