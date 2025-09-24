Concern over impact proposed £80 million development could have on Gaydon businesses

THE owners of a cattery in Gaydon are concerned about the impact a huge £80 million development could have on their business.

The controversial plans put forward by CEG (Malta) Ltd for the area, which is already home to both Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin Lagonda, include six commercial buildings – the largest would be almost 100,000sq ft – and hundreds of parking spaces.

Wendy and John McCaughan, who run the Cat Hotel located in nearby Pimple Lane, told the Herald they are concerned about the noise, air, light and traffic pollution the development will bring both during construction and once operational.

“We’ve spoken to the chief planning officer about our concerns because we’ve got a cattery and cats need a quiet environment.

“When we got planning permission from Stratford District Council [for the cattery], they put restrictions on us. This included that lights had to be off by 10pm and restrictions we had regarding traffic flow.

“They put restrictions on us for our small cattery, but the cats will be affected by noise brought from this development.”

Wendy is also the owner of a dog business, and said she believes a third neighbouring business will also be hit by increased pollution – there have been suggestions up to 4,000 jobs could be created by the development, which has support from Aston Martin.

Pimple Lane, Gaydon

“The noise, as well as all sorts of other things from the industrial units, will have an impact on our businesses,” she added.

“Next door to us is a greyhound racing training company. If their dogs are impacted by noise during the night, their dogs won’t run. There’s three established businesses, as well as us as residents, who are going to be affected by these developments.

“Our concern is if this industrial unit is going to be working 24-7, which as far as we’re aware, it could be, we believe it’ll affect our businesses.”

The applicants have suggested measures to lessen the impact of the noise, but the couple aren’t convinced.

“The developers have said that they’ll put acoustic fencing around our property to shield it from the noise,” John said. “But we just don’t know how much effect that would have.”

John believes that the development doesn’t need to go where the applicants are planning – a site almost opposite JLR.

“There are other sites that they can put this on, they could put it on the other side of the motorway,” he said.

“There are what I believe to be better places to put the development that aren’t immediately on the boundary of the village here.”

As previously reported, the plans have been labelled an offshore money-making scheme by some of the 200 objectors who have sent their concerns to Stratford District Council. This is due to the company named on the application being based in Malta, although in response CEG did stress that this was “a local development”.

