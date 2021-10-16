Concern over alcohol sales at Shipston's planned Tesco store

WORRIED residents of a south Warwickshire town have objected to plans for a new Tesco Express selling alcohol up to midnight when it opens next year.

Work is now well underway on the former Pettiphers Garage site where Tesco are building a new store. Photo: Mark Williamson S97/10/21/9024. (51951254)

Those living near the new store in Shipston say the move will be a magnet for drinkers after they are turfed out of the pubs at closing time leading to an increase in ‘petty vandalism, vomit and public urination’.

Tesco bosses have applied to sell alcohol from the store, which will be built on the site of the former Pettiphers Garage on the main A3400 through the town, from 6am to midnight.

Members of this week’s [THU] licensing panel of Stratford District Council heard that there had been five objections from members of the public – three were read out and two objectors attended the meeting.

In his email, Shipston resident Gareth Murton said: “It would present a public safety issue from broken bottles and nuisance from petty vandalism, vomit and public urination.

“The area around the proposed store in Church Street is already a magnet for anti-social behaviour at night. Since living in Shipston I have seen and heard numerous alcohol-fuelled fights and arguments on and near the proposed site late at night including many that have required a police presence.”

Richard Adams was at the hour-loong hearing. He said: “I have lived in Shipston for many years. I can’t name the people who are going to take advantage of this but I can picture their faces.

“The thrust of the fears of this application is what’s going to happen between 11 o’clock and 12 with late night drinkers coming out of pubs and wanting to continue drinking. It is a genuine fear of mine so I would ask that the sale of alcohol after 10.30pm is not permitted.

“Shipston is a small, pleasant market down and I don’t think it could absorb it like a larger town could.”

Fellow resident Richard Henderson added: “What purpose other than to attract people being chucked out of pubs at 11pm is this for? Normal people are in bed by 11o’clock at night, they are not looking to buy refreshments at a Tesco convenience store.”

Hardish Purewal, the company’s licensing manager, outlined some of the training and measures that would be in place.

She said: “It is about selling alcohol responsibility. We don’t sell to someone who is drunk and we give our team some conflict training. We will always have a minimum of three people in the store at any one time.

“One of the key things that Tesco is very good at is working in the local community. I am more than happy to liaise with the local residents. We don’t want is to add to the detriment of the community – if there are problem characters we will refuse to sell them alcohol. We take pride in being a good neighbour.”

A decision on whether to grant the licence for the hours requested is expected within five working days.