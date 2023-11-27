COUNCILLORS are concerned that small businesses are getting priced out by rent hikes of up to 75 per cent from Warwickshire County Council.

The matter was raised during a meeting of the county’s Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee, a panel of elected members who run the rule over several aspects of the council’s work including economic development.

Committee chair Councillor Jeff Clarke (Con, Nuneaton East) raised the matter.

“Obviously there has been an uplift in rents,” he said.

“This is only anecdotal from what I am hearing, but I am told that has impacted in some areas where tenants have moved away.