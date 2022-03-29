Concern among south Warwickshire communities as push to a cashless society continues

OLDER and more vulnerable people risk being cut off by the switch to a cashless society, concerned residents and campaigners have warned.

Data gathered by the trade association, UK Finance, found that payments using cash and coins fell by 35 per cent in 2020, while contactless payments increased by 12 per cent over the same period and accounted for more than a quarter of all payments.

With the independent Access to Cash Review claiming that more than 5 million people are still heavily reliant on notes and coins, and consumer group Which? finding that 736 bank branches closed in 2021, the future looks concerning for cash-users who don’t have the means to manage their money digitally.