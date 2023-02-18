Compton Verney Spectacle of Light exhibition - review, pictures and video

IT’S an event that could almost have been designed for Instagram with beautiful, bright installations and stunning views that cry out to be photographed.

It’s definitely got the wow factor. The Spectacle of Light at Compton Verney is a feast of sound and light that is discovered by following a trail through the grounds of the art museum.

As the sun sets, the lights are switched on and Compton Verney takes on a new persona where neon colours and changing pastels are centre stage.