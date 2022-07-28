Completion of new roundabout on Evesham Road in Stratford is delayed

WORK on a new roundabout on the outskirts of Stratford is already running about two months behind schedule.

The junction will connect the Evesham Road and Luddington Road with the western relief road, which is being built by the new housing estate at Shottery.

The area pictured in May of 2022 Photo: Looking Down Drone Services (58305943)

Work started in February and was expected to be completed by March 2023.

However, Warwickshire County Council said today (Thursday) that delays in the construction of a concrete culvert, which will realign Shottery Brook, has pushed back the estimated completion date to May 2023.

A spokesperson said: "The works include the removal of the existing Shottery Brook culvert beneath the Evesham Road and replacement with a new pre-cast concrete box culvert.

“An additional pre-cast concrete box culvert is also to be installed as part of a section of realignment [along with] the installation of an underground cellular storage tank as part of the new highway drainage system.

"The works, being carried out by Montel Civil Engineering Ltd and supervised by Warwickshire County Council, were due to be completed on 24th March 2023.

“Unfortunately, due to delays in the construction of the pre-cast concrete culvert the date has been delayed. A revised date is scheduled for May 2023, weather permitting.

The council added: "We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and wish to thank local residents and road users for ongoing, continued support."

Once finished the new relief road will connect Evesham Road and Alcester Road, taking some traffic of Hathaway Lane, which is used as a rat-run.