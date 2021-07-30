Competition - win your chance to try Stratford's new puzzle game

A NEW game is being launched that mixes escape room-style puzzle solving with a real-world tour of Stratford – and the Herald has 10 free games to giveaway.

Clue B or Not Clue B is a mobile phone app which sends clues to players who then explore the streets of the town, hunting for clue locations, solving puzzles and even interacting with characters they meet.

The game’s theme involves the theft of the world’s most valuable diamond collection and is being launched in time for summer.

Miles Huckle, one of the creators of the game, said: “We took what we liked most about escape rooms – the puzzles and the immersion – and added the element of exploration and discovery that you get on a treasure hunt, to build what we believe is a really exciting adventure.

“We wanted to create a thrilling, surprising and entertaining experience for residents and visitors to Stratford, something that people will remember for a long time.”

The game is suitable for all ages – children must be accompanied by adults – and takes around two hours to complete. Some puzzles are harder than others but hints are available in the app.

“We wanted to design a game that more than anything gave people a really fun experience. After the year we’ve just had, we all want to get together with family and friends and have a good time,” Miles added.

To be in which chance of winning one of 10 free games, which can be played by groups of between two and five people, just answer the following question:

What units of measurement are used to weigh diamonds?

Send your answer and contact details to arts@stratford-herald.com. The closing date is 13th August. Usual terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit www.clueb.co.uk.