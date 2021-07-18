Competition: Win tickets to the Game Fair

Billed as Europe’s largest ourdoor countryside festival, the Game Fair returns to Ragley Hall from 23rd to 25th July following last year’s cancellation.

The Herald is offering five lucky readers the chance to win a pair of one-day tickets to the festival; and one winner a three-day pass for two.

Organisers promise it will be a bumper year with plenty to entertain all members of the family, some of the highlights include:

The Shooting Line

The Game Fair boasts the most comprehensive outdoor shooting exhibition held anywhere in the UK. You might be an expert shot or a complete novice, The Shooting Line welcomes people of all abilities.

The Fishing village

Whether you’re a seasoned angler or someone who has only recently taken up the sport, there’s plenty for you to enjoy in the new look Fishing Village.There will be a string of exhibitors, showcasing everything from the latest tackle to top fishing destinations around the world.

The Falconry Village

The Falconry Village at The Game Fair features a huge selection of birds of prey. Run by CJ’s Birds of Prey, the flying ring will feature exciting demonstrations pus there will be specialist traders, artists and UK falconry clubs on hand to give advice.

VIP packages with chef James Martin

Renowned chef, author and television presenter James Martin returns to The Game Fair’s onsite restaurant ‘The Enclosure’ for a third consecutive year, to create a game-based menu inspired by the best of British ingredients. VIP ticket upgrade needed.

Open air cinema

Settle down to some big screen entertainment and enjoy a special screening of John Macnab at The Game Fair’s own open-air cinema. This little-known BBC film from 1976 is a three-part dramatisation based on John Buchan’s celebrated novel which follows three high-flying men who set themselves a shooting and fishing challenge to end their boredom.

Traditional Crafts

Meet dedicated artisans specialising in crafts dating back centuries. Learn about beekeeping and taxidermy, furniture and glass making or willow weaving. This year’s exhibitors include Animal Artistry, showcasing beautiful model horse and dog sculptures, Parkland Honey, traditional net maker Mick Dadd and furniture maker Peter Tree plus many more.

The Clarence Court Main Arena

A jam-packed itinerary includes an amazing variety of exciting competitions, educational demonstrations, thrills and occasional spills to keep visitors entertained all day every day. Watch Shetland Pony Grand National, hound parades, scurry driving, mounted Pony Club games and gundog demonstrations.

The Field Kitchen Theatre

Watch some of Britain’s top game chefs, such as José Souto and Rachel Green plus Juanita Hennessy from MasterChef give cookery demos throughout the weekend.

Totally Game Area

The Totally Game Area focuses on educating people about eating and cooking with game. Visitors can buy tokens (£3 each) and redeem them for a huge variety of tasters (one token per taster).

Camping & glamping

Turn your visit to The Game Fair into a full-blown mini break by camping or glamping for the weekend. Visitors are welcome to bring their own tent or bring along a caravan, motorhome or horsebox on one of the new 10x10 pitches. Canvas bell tents are available either unfurnished, basically furnished or outright luxurious. For an enhanced camping experience, consider the baby tipi package that includes a proper double bed and carpet. Open for five nights, the campsite has all the necessary facilities including toilets, showers, an on-site shop as well as catering concessions and a bar.

Gundogs

Attracting more four-legged friends than Crufts, The Game Fair is the biggest event in the calendar for gundog lovers, who can have-a-go with their own four-legged friend in the scurry, pick-up and scramble events.

Game Fair Gardens

This year’s 30x17 metre show garden will showcase how ‘smart’ a garden can be using modern technology. The garden is being created by around 50 students from two local land-based colleges - Moreton Morrell and Pershore – under the watchful eye of horticultural and landscape lecturer Mike Roberts.

Shopping

For three days every year, The Game Fair becomes one of the biggest retail areas in the UK with nearly 1,000 stands – with 230 new brands exhibiting for the first time.

To win a pair of one-day tickets answer the question below.

Which top chef and TV presenter will be in charge of the Game Fair’s Enclosure restaurant?

Email your answer to arts@stratford-herald.com using the subject headline Game Fair Tickets by midday 19th July. usual terms and conditions apply.