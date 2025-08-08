We’ve recently had a Hamlet set on the Titanic, a Radiohead-infused Hamlet and now this third latest at the RSC sees the tale of dithering Dane transported to a family barbecue in the American South with Fat Ham.

The show runs at the Swan Theatre from 15th August to 13th September directed by Sideeq Heard, who is also an actor and rapper.

Fat Ham

Originally co-produced off-Broadway by The Public Theater and National Black Theatre, Fat Ham tells the story of Juicy, a queer college kid from the American South, already grappling with some serious questions of identity. His uncle, Rev, has just married his mother, when the ghost of his father shows up at a family barbecue, claiming that Rev had him killed, and demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. Reminiscent of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the story may be familiar, but what’s different is Juicy himself, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man trying to break the cycles of trauma and violence in service of his own liberation.

Olisa Odele makes his RSC debut to play Juicy. Olisa is best known for his breakout role of Ola in Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum, and for playing the role of Yemi in all three series of Big Boys, Channel 4’s coming-of-age drama. His other TV work includes Russell T Davies’ It’s a Sin; Am I Being Unreasonable?; Scarborough and My Parents are Aliens. Theatre work includes: The Hot Wing King (National Theatre); Crongton Knights (UK tour) and Porgy and Bess (Savoy Theatre).

Also making their RSC debuts are Andi Osho and Sule Rimi. Andi plays Juicy’s mother, Tedra; and Sule plays the dual role of Juicy’s father, Pap, and uncle, Rev.

Talking about the play, playwright James Ijames, said: “I am thrilled to have my play premiere at the RSC! I’ve loved Shakespeare since I was very young and have watched the great actors of the RSC my whole life. This is a dream of a moment! Stratford is the perfect place to bring Fat Ham and with an absolutely superlative cast. They are just astonishing y’all! I can’t wait for audiences to meet the play - I hope it brings a lot of people joy!”

Olisa Odele stars as Juicy in Fat Ham

