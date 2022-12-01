SANTA will be making his way down the chimney at Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall in Stratford to greet families for a special Christmas experience throughout this month.

Christmas magic will fill the 600-year-old building where Santa and his elves will be joined by some jolly characters to encounter along the way, before the chance to meet Santa himself.

A festive quiz, storytelling, puzzles, music, Christmas crafts and games combine to make this an unforgettable excursion for all the family.

The setting is also part of the enchantment. The timbered building with all its Tudor charm will be adorned in festive finery with beautifully decorated Christmas trees, garlands and Santa’s sleigh creating the perfect backdrop for family photos.

The creative team behind Santa at the Schoolroom are story creators extraordinaire Tell Tale Presents theatre company.

Santa at the Schoolroom dates for 2022 are Saturday, 3rd December, Sunday, 4th December, Saturday, 10th December, Sunday, 11th December, then daily from Saturday, 17th December to Christmas Eve.

To be in with a chance of winning four tickets for a date of your choice, answer the question below.

Who are the creative team behind Santa at the Schoolroom?

Send your answer and full contact details to arts@stratford-herald.com by Friday, 9th December. Mark your entry: Santa Schoolroom Competition.

Usual Herald competition terms and conditions apply.