Competition: Design a new medal for Stratford's Shakespeare Marathon

SCHOOLCHILDREN across the district are being asked to get creative for a competition to design the medal for next year’s Shakespeare Marathon.

Medal design for marathon 2018 (51403156)

The winning design will be made into the medals which will be given to 3,500 runners when they cross the finish line on Sunday, 24th April.

The competition, which is being run by the Herald and Stratford Rotary Club, is for anyone under 18 years of age who lives in the Warwickshire area.

As well as seeing their winning entry turned into a medal, the design will also feature on a T-shirt made by Sporting Print. A £50 Amazon voucher is also up for grabs.

The Stratford Rotary Club event is one of the area’s biggest community fundraisers as well as a fantastic chance to take on the challenge of a marathon or half marathon.

Race director Samantha Wheeler said: “I’m delighted that we are able to team up with the Herald again to bring the competition to a wide audience.

“Anyone under the age of 18 who lives in the area can enter, just design a medal that best visually represents the marathon and the town of Stratford upon Avon.”

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald, added: “The medals for the Shakespeare Marathon are something special – they resemble miniature artworks and make lovely collector’s items for all the runners who make it round the course.

Medal design for marathon 2019 (51403158)

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the entries for this year’s competition – and to welcoming back the marathon in April after last year’s cancellation.”

Law firm Shakespeare Martineau is the sponsor of the medals. Andrew Smith, head of the firm’s Stratford office and one of the medal competition judges, said: “The standard and creativity of the designs has always been outstanding and we are delighted to have this opportunity to continue to showcase the talent of Stratford’s young people.

“Your medal design can be round, or square, you can use up to five bold colours to bring your design to life – one of them being black – and you can even include text from the Bard himself.

“Entries can be hand drawn or computer-generated and you will need to include the Rotary logo and the text ‘Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon 2022’.

“Designs that are bold and clear to see will stand out best.”

One of the main beneficiaries of the marathon is Shakespeare Hospice along with Stratford Samaritans, ESH works and Lifespace Trust. However, around 40 other local charities and community groups also receive donations from the event.

Entry is now open for the marathon and half marathon. Find out more at www.shakespearemarathon.org.uk.

Design a medal: The rules

• Competition closes on 22nd October

• Medal must represent the marathon, Shakespeare or the town of Stratford-upon-Avon

• The design can be any round or square but the content must be visible within a 50mm by 50mm design.

• Only five colours can be used.

• Medal must include the Rotary logo and the words ‘Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon 2022’

• Entries can be computer generated or hand drawn

• Winning design/colours may be altered to ensure visibility of detail

• All entries to be sent to the Herald. Email andy.veale@stratford-herald.com or post to Guild House, Guild Street, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6RP.

• Winner will receive a £50 Amazon voucher, certificate and a T-shirt with medal design

• Runners-up will receive a certificate