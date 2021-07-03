Are you sitting comfortably? Twenty lucky Herald readers will be when they are among the first audience members to be welcomed into the Lydia and Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre.

The new outdoor amphitheatre had made impressive progress when Herald photographer Mark Williamson snapped it this week from the bird’s eye vantage point of the Ashcroft Rooms atop the Swan Theatre.

The Herald has 20 tickets up for grabs to the dress rehearsal of The Comedy of Errors taking place on Tuesday, 13th July at 1pm.

The RSC âs new outdoor theatre pictured this week nearing completion. Photo: Mark Williamson R31/6/21/0369. (48740321)

This is an opportunity to see a dress rehearsal of the production ahead of the official first preview the same day. Dress rehearsals are normally not open to the public, so this will be a chance to witness final preparations for the show.

The Comedy of Errors, a fairytale farce of everyday miracles, mistaken identity and double vision, is directed by Phillip Breen (The Provoked Wife 2019, The Hypocrite 2017). With Breen at the helm, this return of the RSC will be a joyous moment of reunion, celebration and laughter on the banks of the Avon. The production runs from 13th July to 26th September.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, see competition instructions in the current edition of the Stratford Herald.