AN action group has been set up to save and restore the 17th century Crabmill pub at Preston Bagot.

The pub suffered a devastating fire on 28th February last year, but the owners, Brunning and Price, announced last month they would not be rebuilding the pub, blaming spiralling costs. After a partial demolition last summer, the site has remained boarded up.

The Crabmill at Preston Bagot at it looks today. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62961315)

Katie Davey, from Preston Bagot, who started an online petition to have the pub restored, said: “A significant part of the village’s identity is now at risk. I knew locals were concerned when Brunning and Price decided not to redevelop the pub, but I had no idea of the extent of the reach of our campaign supporters.”