The organiser of a Henley fundraising event that had its raffle takings in memory of a friend stolen, has thanked the community for their generous donations in replacing the missing funds.

The money was taken at a musical fundraiser on Saturday, 30th July for the Henley War Memorial Trust and the raffle was in memory of Sally Harfield, who died unexpectedly on 9th July at her home in the town.

Sally was the original co-organiser of the swing band event with Dave Broadbent, which went ahead three weeks after her death.