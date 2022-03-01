Community rallies as brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

As Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine unfolded this week the Herald has been hearing from Ukrainians locally about their desperate worry for their homeland and the plight of loved ones.

Roxanna, 32, who lives locally with her seven-year-old daughter, said that she was desperately worried about her parents and two brothers, aged 29 and 20. “My dad was working in Kiev when the invasion began; he’s hiding in a basement with others and has very little food and they can’t get out of the city. My brothers have said they will fight for their country. I am worried I will never see them again.”

Locally the community rallied to do what it can to help the people of Ukraine.

Staff at Stratford Hospital’s Nicol Unit are gathering donated medical supplies which will be taken to Ukraine on Friday.

Marina Windsor, who is Ukrainian, and her husband Ben are organising a collection of a wide variety of items to be taken to the country. Donations can be dropped at Buildbase, Maybrook Road, Stratford CV37 0AB. Suggested items: generators, torches and batteries, sleeping bags and mats, toiletries, nappies, first aid kits, bottled water, and electric kettles.

St Andrews is holding a peace vigil on Wednesday from 10am, where visitors can light candles and say a prayer.

Warwickshire County Council said it hoped to welcome refugees from Ukraine.

Leader Izz Seccombe said: "Warwickshire is a welcoming county, especially to those who find themselves in difficulty through no fault of their own."

"We are deeply disturbed at the events in Ukraine and offer our deepest sympathy to the people of Ukraine. As a Council we condemn this aggression and call upon President Putin to call off this assault.

“Warwickshire is a diverse county, and we treasure our multicultural communities. We know that our Ukrainian and Russian residents will be worried for family and friends at home, and we want them to know that they have our sympathy, compassion, and support.

The council issued a helpline number for those needing assistance: 01926 410410.