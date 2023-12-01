“WE are filled with incredible gratitude for the overwhelming kindness and support people have shown us.”

The words of Hannah Connolly speaking on behalf of her mum, Jo, and father, Tony, and herself as she exclusively told the Herald this week about the amazing acts of human generosity which have helped her family through one of the most harrowing experiences of their lives after the family-run business - Connolly’s Tapas Bar in Main Street, Tiddington – was severely damaged when a fire broke out in the building on Saturday on 4th November.

Thankfully nobody was injured in the fire and the building remains standing and safe.