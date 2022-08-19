VILLAGERS fear plans to build an anaerobic digestion plant the size of ten football fields on their doorstep could shatter the peace and give off a foul stench.

Privately-owned Acorn Biogas has earmarked a site near Hardwick Farm, off Tysoe Road and near the A422 and Lower Tysoe. The plant would process organic matter, such as agricultural waste, manure and cereal crops, which are broken down and converted into biogas that can be used for heating and transport.

Site of new Acorn plant near Tysoe (58704016)

Residents say they are worried about the risk of an explosion, given the combustible nature of the material that will be stored and how close the site is to Kineton munitions plant.