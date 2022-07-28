Commonwealth Games opening ceremony - pictures from Birmingham

The 2022 Commonwealth Games opened tonight (Thursday) with fireworks, music from Duran Duran and a 10-metre high mechanical bull.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony. Photo: Mark Williamson (58307609)

The sell-out crowd at the Alexander Stadium also heard from the Prince of Wales, who opened the event on behalf of the Queen, and said the Games “remind us of our connection with one another… as a family of nations”.

The opening ceremony also included red, white and blue cars, with links to Birmingham's car industry, that formed a Union Jack flag, a display by the Red Arrows, Sir Lenny Henry and the athlete parade.

Stratford Herald photographer Mark Williamson was in the stadium to capture these images.

The Games, which will take place over the next 11 days, include athletes from 72 nations.

