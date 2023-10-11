CLIMATE campaigners have reacted furiously to the prime minister’s eco “u-turn”.

Rishi Sunak pushed back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 and watered down plans to phase out gas and oil boilers by 2035.

This jars with existing government policy, designed to tackle climate melt-down and help the UK reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Green district councillor for Shipston North Olivia Hatch, front, was one of those writing her ideas down at the pop-up People’s Assembly on the Bancroft in Stratford on Saturday morning where she was pictured along with Stratford XR members including Jane Price, left, and visitors to the stall including Stratford town councillor Iain Duck. Photo: Mark Williamson

Local environmental campaigners are ‘angry’ and accuse Mr Sunak of deliberately seeking to be divisive and ‘kicking the can down the road’.

Stephen Norrie, chairman of campaign group Stratford Climate Action, told the Herald: “It doesn't make any sense from an economic point of view.

“It’s pure electioneering, playing into the culture wars and bating of hatred in the masses.

“There's no rationale for it whatsoever, in terms of actually saving people money, which is what’s claimed to be the rationale.”

Stratford District Councillor Olivia Hatch (Green, Shipston North) sits on the council’s climate change panel and has campaigned for climate change, including with Stratford Extinction Rebellion.

She told the Herald: “I’m so angry -what he [Rishi Sunak] said is so divisive.

“He's framing the argument as ‘you either deal with the climate crisis, or you deal with the cost of living crisis’, and the whole point is they're linked and you can deal with both by investing in a green economy.

“The worst thing about it is people now think you have to choose between those two things.

“It's polarising and instead of trying to foster support for what needs to be done - it's a real set back.”

She added: “It's total electioneering but I think it’ll backfire - hopefully, he's just putting nails in his own coffin.”

Cllr Hatch acknowledged it’s difficult for Stratford district residents, including herself, who live off the mains gas grid to find affordable green heating and hot water options.

She added: “There’s a gap in provision - it needs leadership and investment to direct money away from the fossil fuels economy. But the longer we leave dealing with petrol and diesel cars and gas and oil boilers, the more expensive it’s going to be to deal with the effects of climate change, so we’re just kicking the can down the road.”

Leader of Stratford District Council, Susan Juned, (Lib Dem), whose background is in the renewables and sustainability industries and is a volunteer trustee for Act on Energy and the Heart of England community solar farm just outside Stratford, blasted the Prime Minister for his about-turn.

She pointed out: “It was a speech full of contradictions.

“As somebody involved in energy efficiency and renewables for many years, I feel it introduced a whole area of uncertainty, a lack of clarity and sent all the wrong signals.”

In reply to suggestions that the infrastructure isn't ready, Cllr Juned countered: “The problem is if you constantly chop and change your policy commitments, you don’t enable things to happen.”

She cited past u-turns by the Conservatives, such as scrapping its Green Deal and Green Homes grants which encouraged insulation.

“As a result these last two winters and because of problems overseas as well, we’ve seen families suffer as result,” she said.

“We have to protect and support those families who will find it most difficult to make the transition but government has to send the right signals to businesses, because they’re looking to invest in new technologies and the grid and if you’re constantly chopping and changing your policies then things don’t happen.

“Introducing uncertainty is not good for any of us.”

Of the scrapping of requirements for private landlords to need stricter energy efficiency standards, Cllr Juned warned it would impact hardest on low-income tenants because “although there are some good private landlords, there are unfortunately some who are not so good”.

And she cited English Housing Survey figures showing almost one in four homes are classified as ‘non-decent’, with 11% plagued by damp.

She added: “As a result, low income tenants are going to be facing higher energy bills.

“If you undermine the confidence of business and local government and all those working with this, you’re certainly not helping people on low incomes.”

Stratford’s Conservative District Councillors welcomed the Prime Minister’s changes, praising him for being “honest and in touch with reality”.

Conservative Group Leader Councillor Sarah Whalley-Hoggins said: “Common sense has at last prevailed and the announced extension of the sale of petrol and diesel cars to at least 2035 will be particularly welcomed by our rural communities who rely on their motor vehicles in view of zero or limited access to public transport.”

She added: “As a district and a region it’s very clear we don’t have the required EV charging infrastructure in place for 2030 and with such a huge expanse of rural communities in the Stratford district who are reliant on off-grid central heating systems it really is the best of decisions for all residents.”