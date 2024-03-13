Home   News   Article

Conservative Philip Seccombe is seeking a third term as Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire as he defends police numbers

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
Published: 07:38, 13 March 2024

THE current Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire is going for a hat-trick of wins in May’s election.

Conservative Philip Seccombe first took on the role in 2016 and was successful again in the following vote, delayed until May 2021 because of covid.

On the subject of recruitment, Mr Seccombe said there were now 1,120 police officers in Warwickshire – a record number.

