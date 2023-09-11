It’s not every day you see Barbie and Ken strutting their stuff in the fruit and veg aisle – unless you live in Ettington that is.

In real life Barbie is Juliana Nardone, 30, whose parents own Ettington Village Store, while Ken is postman Martyn Oakland, 41, from Tysoe.

The duo are both trained dancers who came together to “share a bit of joy and community spirit” and made a version of a video of a dance that’s gone viral on social media platform TikTok.