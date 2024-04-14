Olympic theme to floral display at Wellesbourne show
Published: 15:00, 14 April 2024
THERE was an Olympic theme in the floral class at this year’s Wellesbourne and Walton Horticultural Society annual spring show which is one of the oldest of its kind in Warwickshire and the country.
The society was founded in 1857 to promote and stimulate public interest in horticulture and encourage the cultivation of flowers, fruit and vegetables within the district.
It hosts two shows a year in spring and autumn which feature flowers, fruits and vegetables grown seasonally.