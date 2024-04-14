THERE was an Olympic theme in the floral class at this year’s Wellesbourne and Walton Horticultural Society annual spring show which is one of the oldest of its kind in Warwickshire and the country.

Wellesbourne and Walton Horticultural Society members including Carol Evered, front, held their annual spring show on Saturday. Above, first and third respectively for their rhubarb were Joy Cole and David Clarke. Photos: Mark Williamson

The society was founded in 1857 to promote and stimulate public interest in horticulture and encourage the cultivation of flowers, fruit and vegetables within the district.

It hosts two shows a year in spring and autumn which feature flowers, fruits and vegetables grown seasonally.