STRATFORD was covered with snow on Sunday (11th December)... and more could be on the way.

While parts of the district woke up to a light sprinkling of snow, other areas had two to three inches on the ground and snow showers continuing on and off throughout the day.

Snowman building on the Welcombe Hills. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61245713)

It led to the cancellation of Stratford’s Victorian Christmas Market – the final day of the four-day event was called off on Sunday morning. You can read more here.

There was also concern from Warwickshire Police and advice not to travel after a “high number of road collisions” in the south Warwickshire area.

One collision involved three cars, police said, as they asked people to say off the roads.

St. James the Great Church in Snitterfield. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61245711)

A police spokesperson said: "The snow will clear soon - but being involved in a collision can have medical and financial consequences for you and your loved ones that last months, years or even a lifetime.

"If you have no other choice but to travel, please ensure you take extra caution.”

They added: "Until the roads are clearer, please ask yourself if your journey warrants putting yourself, your passengers and other road users at risk.”

A view along the canal by John Carnwath. (61246003)

The snow did, however, also bring the chance to enjoy some snowball fights, sledging and snowman building.

Welcombe Hills in Stratford was busy with families sledging down the slopes – and a few people trying to snow surf bodyboards.

While snow continued to fall well into the afternoon in Stratford, no further snow was forecast for Monday (12th December) although there may be some early morning freezing fog.

However, some experts were predicting another showering of snow could be on the cards next weekend.

Horses in the snow in Snitterfield. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61245712)

Snow grazing in Ilmington. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61245722)

Snowman building by Andy Veale. (61246021)

Enjoying the snow on tthe Rec in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61245709)

Stratford Rec by Daniel Chaux. (61246007)

Great Alne by Roger Bennett. (61246009)

Loxley Road by Melanie MacWilliam. (61246011)

Welcombe Hotel by Andy Veale. (61246017)

Back garden in Stratford. (61246013)

Old Town by Laura James. (61246005)

The Bancroft Basin in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61245703)