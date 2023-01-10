Collision on A46 between Stratford and Alcester causes long delays
Published: 10:45, 10 January 2023
| Updated: 10:46, 10 January 2023
MOTORISTS faced long delays on the A46 between Stratford and Alcester on Tuesday morning (10th January) following a collision.
Eyewitnesses said the incident was close to the Billesley Manor junction.
Warwickshire Police told the Herald: “There was a report of a collision near the Stag pub at Redhill.
“The incident was reported at 07.58 by paramedics.
“The road was blocked by a two-vehicle collision involving one car and a car with a trailer.
“A woman reported a hand/arm injury and the road was cleared at 9.58am.”
AA Roadwatch was reporting part of the A46 was closed with ‘long delays, a multi-vehicle crash and queueing traffic.’