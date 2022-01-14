College students learn about life in the navy

Students at Stratford College learned about life at sea on Wednesday (15th December) when two officers from the Royal Navy visited to talk about the opportunities offered by the naval force.

Pupils studying Public Services were joined by Warrant Officer John Thacker (44 years service) and Petty Officer Edmund Grandison (21 years service), who explained the navy’s crucial role in protecting the UK’s overseas trade and imports, as well as the multitude of trades and options available in the force.

There was also a practical exercise for students to test their teamwork and engineering skills by seeing how far they could propel a small paper rocket they had made.

Student Evie Drinkwater said: “I’ve loved this experience. It has been really informative. I ‘ve been able to ask questions that have been answered thoroughly and the activity was engaging. I had thought about a career in the Navy before but this visit has definitely pushed me more in that direction.”