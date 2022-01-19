Collecting food for those in need

FOOD to help those facing hard times was collected at St David’s Church, Newbold-on-Stour, on Saturday (8th January) and taken to Shipston Foodbank.

Church warden Gilly Marsden and her husband Rodney Photo: Mark Williamson N1/1/21/0778. (54174949)

It’s ten years since the foodbank collections started at the church when volunteers opened the doors for donations to be made on the first Saturday of every month, although this month the collection was put back because of New Year’s Day.

Church warden Gilly Marsden said: “In difficult times people give a bit more to those who have fallen sick, have lost their job and don’t have an income, or have a family trauma to cope with. We then take a good carload full of supplies to the foodbank in Shipston.”

The donations include pasta, beans, tinned or dried food, toiletries and cleaning agents.

The church also received the good news that it has been given a £5,000 grant by the National Churches Trust.

The money will help pay for installation of a new kitchen and toilets at St David’s.