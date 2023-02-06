A level two cold weather alert has been extended to midday on Wednesday.

People are being urged to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather.

As England woke up to overnight frosts, Dr Agostinho Sousa, consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA which issued the cold weather warning, said: "Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, with older people and those with heart or lung conditions particularly at risk.

"It’s important to check in on family, friends and relatives who are more vulnerable to the cold weather. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can."

The UKHSA level two cold weather alert was originally in place until 6pm on Tuesday, but has now been extended to midday on Wednesday, February 8.

David Oliver, a deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, explained that an area of high pressure is dominating the UK's weather right now, bringing cold nights and frosts.

He added: "However, by day temperatures will recover to around mid-single figures, near normal for the time of year."

UKHSA has supplemented the cold weather plan for England with useful resources and advice on the risks of cold weather and tips for staying warm and well this winter. Meanwhile, if you need NHS help this winter and aren’t sure where to go, click here.

For people struggling to afford heating bills, Simple Energy Advice provides free advice on energy efficiency and national grants that are available to help keep you warm this winter.

If people can’t heat all the rooms they use, it’s important to heat the living room during the day and the bedroom just before going to sleep. Wearing several layers of thinner clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.

Having plenty of hot food and drinks is also effective for keeping warm.