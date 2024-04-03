A NIGHT sleeping outside under the stars has raised over £1,200 for homeless veterans.

Judie Kendall in her tent outside the Alcester Inn. Photo: Mark Williamson

Alcester’s Judie Kendall recently pitched her tent in the garden of the Alcester Inn and braved the cold when she took part in The Great Tommy Sleep Out sponsored by BAE Systems to raise money for Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) which supports the estimated 6,000 veterans who are experiencing homelessness in the UK now.

She chose the RBLI because it was a charity her late mother – Meryl Ottley - used to support. There are also family ties to the armed forces as Judie’s grandad – Bill Vernon - fought in the First and Second World Wars.