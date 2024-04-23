PUT the kettle on, pull up a chair, sip on a cup of coffee and help raise £750 for Guide Dogs - and that’s exactly what the good people of Alveston did at a recent coffee morning.

A fund raising coffee morning and bake sale was held at The Ferry in Alveston last Thursday organised by Trish Lee and Caroline Gunnell with the event hosted by manager Chris Burton. They were pictured along with helper Sue Hartwell and Maria Mealey of the Stratford Guide Dogs fund raising group together with withrawn guide dog Orla and retired stud dog Hurst. Photo: Mark Williamson

Organiser, Trish Lee, said about 50 people turned up during the event which started at 9 and went on until 12midday at the Ferry which helped fund what Trish calls “an amazing charity”.

Her daughter, Vicky Lee, ran the London Marathon last year and raised £1,000 and this year hopes to keep on running and raise £1,200 for Guide Dogs.