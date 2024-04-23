Over £750 raised at charity morning in Alveston
Published: 15:00, 23 April 2024
PUT the kettle on, pull up a chair, sip on a cup of coffee and help raise £750 for Guide Dogs - and that’s exactly what the good people of Alveston did at a recent coffee morning.
Organiser, Trish Lee, said about 50 people turned up during the event which started at 9 and went on until 12midday at the Ferry which helped fund what Trish calls “an amazing charity”.
Her daughter, Vicky Lee, ran the London Marathon last year and raised £1,000 and this year hopes to keep on running and raise £1,200 for Guide Dogs.