THE mother of one of Cody Fisher’s killers has been given a suspended prison sentence for trying to help her son flee to Jamaica in the aftermath of the murder.

Jahzeen Carpenter, 40, drove to London a day after her son Kami Carpenter had stabbed Cody to death at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, late in the evening on Boxing Day, 2022.

Carpenter arrived in the capital on the evening of 27th December in her Mercedes convertible, while her son was found with two suitcases of clothes.

Det Insp Phil Poole of the West Midlands Police Homicide team, said: “Cody’s murder left his family and friends devastated and struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

Jahzeen Carpenter, 40, will be sentenced next month.

“But while his loved ones were grieving, Carpenter’s mother was trying to help her son avoid capture and flee to Jamaica, which would have severely hampered our investigation and delayed justice.

“We worked really closely with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police, who were able to move in and arrest both of them before Kami Carpenter could leave the country.

“It meant we were able to achieve justice for Cody’s family, and our thoughts remain with them to this day. The conviction just shows how many lives and families knife crime can destroy.”

Last year, Kami Carpenter, now 24, was jailed for life for murdering Cody, who worked as a PE coach at St Gregory’s School, Stratford, and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years before he can be considered for release.

His friend, Remy Gordon, was ordered to serve at least 26 years after being convicted of the same offence.