THE summer’s here and business is booming at Johnsons Coaches the well-known family firm established 114 years ago in 1909.

From that day to this the coach company has prided itself on its close relationship with customers and right now is the peak season with daily coaches heading off in different directions all over the country.

It’s nice to be by the seaside and once again the hot spots include Bournemouth, Torquay and Weston-super-Mare and Barry Island is a sellout but Johnsons also has a comprehensive Europe Continental Programme with Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Holland once again proving popular.