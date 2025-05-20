Club where Stratford footballer Cody Fisher was murdered refused licence to reopen

By Alexander Brock

Local Democracy Reporter

A BID to reopen the nightclub where Stratford Town footballer Cody Fisher was murdered has been rejected.

The 23-year-old was fatally stabbed on the dancefloor at the Crane club in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day 2022.

Following his death, the venue’s licence was revoked but businessman Matthew Boulter, of Kanvas Birmingham Ltd, had applied for a new one.

Cody Fisher and his mum, Tracey.

The application was rejected by Birmingham City Council due to concerns from West Midlands Police over a link between the new and former operator.

Mr Boulter told a licensing meeting earlier this month that the venue would be "so good for Digbeth" and he wanted to run it "as humanely and safely as possible".

"There’s a lot of history with the premises which is going to be bad for a lot of people – I understand that. I really feel for the victims," he said.

The application was opposed by Mr Fisher's family and a representative told the meeting: "One life lost is one too many and no family should ever have to go through what our client and her family have been through."

Mr Fisher, who also worked as a PE coach at St Gregory’s School in Stratford, was pronounced dead at the club after suffering stab wounds to the chest and leg.

West Midlands Police said the new application from Kanvas was "linked to the previous owners" and was not a detached operator looking to reopen the venue.

A representative for the police said officers had met with Mr Boulter but were not satisfied that there was "no connection between the old and the new".

The applicant's solicitor claimed it was a new company and the team would be "well thought-out, resourced and independent of the previous ownership".

The council refused the application with a spokesperson saying it was due to the concerns raised by the police.

Digital Arts Media Ltd has appealed against the previous decision to revoke the licence but it was "still months away from being resolved", according to police.

Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter were both given life sentences for the murder of Cody with a minimum of 26 years and 25 years respectively.

Following Cody’s death, his mother, Tracey, launched a campaign calling for legislation to force venues to stock bleed kits and introduce metal detectors - Cody’s murderers had smuggled a knife into the Crane club to carry out their attack.

Mrs Fisher said the venue had "blood on its hands" and hoped Cody's Law would save others' lives.