Members of Avon Floral Art, Stratford-upon-Avon, celebrate six decades of flowers and friendship
Published: 11:00, 18 July 2023
MEMBERS of Avon Floral Art have celebrated the club’s 60th anniversary.
They gathered at the Arden Hotel in Stratford for tea and to watch joint chairs, Viv Handy and Bev Short, cut the celebratory cake.
The club is a place for people of all abilities where they can learn about and share their knowledge of floral art as well as watch demonstrations and guest speakers, and enjoy days out.