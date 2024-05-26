THERE were oils, acrylics, water colours and wax paintings at Alcester Art Group’s annual exhibition last weekend.

Artists were on hand to describe their style of painting and answer questions from visitors who popped into Church House, Butter Street, just few steps away from the busy Alcester Food Festival in High Street which meant there was a beneficial knock-on effect for the art group in terms of numbers.

Alcester Art Group held its annual exhibition at the Church House in the town last Saturday, Derek Close, Fiona Flear andLauren Steyn being among the artist displaying their works. Photo: Mark Williamson

Barbara Tacy of Alcester Art Group said: “We had about 150 paintings on display and loads of cards which were very popular. We like to paint flowers, birds, people and scenery and we meet on a Thursday and get really get into our painting. We then have an interval with tea and biscuits and that’s when we wander around and look at each other’s paintings and offer advice and tips to one another. Our aim is to promote art and to encourage people to have a go and join us and lots of people have.”