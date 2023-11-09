A DRAMATIC warning that several fire stations across south Warwickshire are facing the axe was issued this week as councillors consider plans to overhaul the county’s fire and rescue service.

There were already fears that the proposals would leave the whole of south Warwickshire overnight with only one fire appliance – based at Stratford – to cover a vast area. But a firefighters’ organisation called the Fire and Rescue Services Association (FRSA) has ratcheted up the tension by claiming that the options include downgrading the fire stations at Bidford, Henley, Shipston, Wellesbourne, Fenny Compton and Gaydon.

These are known as “on-call” fire stations manned by what used to be called “retained” firefighters – people who have other jobs but have been trained to professional standards to fight fires on a regular basis as and when needed.