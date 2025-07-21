‘Closing time’ for Shipston pub legend Baggy

Legendary pub landlord, antique dealer and charmer Andrew John Saunders, aka Baggy, has sadly died aged 72, after a long period of ill health.

News of his passing was shared on his Facebook page in his inimitable style: “It's closing time! Couldn't KBO (keep buggering on) any longer.

“They are going to plant me at 2pm on Tuesday, 22nd July at St Edmunds Church, Shipston-on-Stour, followed by a wake at Shipston Rugger Club.

“Please share any stories, memories, or amusing disasters here - I'd rather go down with a bit of a chuckle!”

Baggy’s numerous friends and acquaintances duly obliged by sharing memories of the man who many referred to as a “living legend and true gentleman”.

His wife Sheelagh says her husband had acquired various nicknames over the years, but to people around the Shipston area, where the couple ran a string of pubs, he was the renowned Baggy.

“The only people who ever called him Andrew were customs officials and doctors,” explains Sheelagh. “He's had so many nicknames, but Baggy was his last nickname.”

She said that his death had been a “body blow” but that he had been in poor health for many years and although not old at 72 had “lived a lifetime and a half”.

“He packed so much in, so he wasn't actually cheated,” she adds.

Although Baggy had enjoyed the wonderful care at Katherine House Hospice recently, he had wanted to return to his home, the former Gate Inn in Brailes, where he died surrounded by his loving family.

Baggy had a daughter Catharine from his first marriage, and two children with Sheelagh: eldest daughter Maeve and son Gabriel (Gabe).

He was born in Edgbaston, and his family lived in Lapworth where they ran GL Saunders, who made packaging for the motor industry.

Something of a rebel, he often found himself in trouble at his private schools, Arden House and Uppingham - and was expelled at 16.

This was no barrier to the enterprising Baggy, who immediately started his own antique shop in Henley-in-Arden High Street.

Pubs featured strongly in Baggy’s life, and it was at the White Horse in Shipston where he first encountered Sheelagh.

She explains: “I was doing a temporary barmaid job before going off to Oxford to study Latin and Greek. I was asked to help Baggy home after he’d drunk too much.”

After hitting it off, the couple ran away to get married, with Sheelagh skipping uni.

Younger and older Baggy SaundersYounger and older Baggy Saunders

“It was ridiculous, but our families were quite traditional so off we went but we ended up eloping to the West of Ireland,” explains Sheelagh.

Adventures followed with travelling in Africa and even a spot of whiskey smuggling.

At some point the decision to run a pub in Shipston was made.

Sheelagh says: “In a fit of madness we decided to take on the White Bear in Shipston. People observed the lunatics were taking over the asylum.”

The couple took on more pubs, including the Wharf at Fenny Compton, the George at Brailes, Seagrave Arms at Weston Subedge, and also in Shipston the Horseshoe and Black Horse - with the latter still run by son Gabe; and lastly the Gate in Brailes, which didn’t survive Covid and became the family home.

Baggy was, says Sheelagh, the “perfect ‘mine host’, and got on with everyone, from dukes to dustmen”. And the couple went on to win numerous pub awards.

She continues: “He excelled at introducing people and making things happen between them, making connections. Baggy was convivial and just the ultimate mine host - he was always looking out for other people.”

Baggy was also a man of the world and loved travelling and fishing.

“He adored sea fishing,” recalls Sheelagh. “He was a champion fisherman in Ireland, and then in Kenya.

“He loved North Africa, and for a while we lived in Morocco where we had a house.

“He was kind of a traditionalist, but also completely unconventional. Quite a paradox.”

Always something of a wheeler-dealer, Sheelagh says he was in his element as an antique dealer.

Recalling one of many funny anecdotes, she says: “Once we were on holiday in France and he brought a huge stuffed water rat - we were travelling around in a van and so it lived with us for six weeks. Once we got back he sold it to the Water Rat pub for quite a lot of money.”

Mostly Baggy will be remembered as a loving dad and someone who saw the best in everyone.

Sharing more memories, daughter Maeve comments: “Dad had a wonderfully unpredictable blend of the traditional and the unconventionally eccentric. One moment that captures this perfectly—and is one of my favourite memories—is when he and Mum told Gabe and me we were off to visit a stately home in the late ’90s. It turned out to be an Oasis and Prodigy concert. Thinking it might be a fun surprise, he soon realised he hated the music and spent The Prodigy’s set with tissues in his ears, calmly reading The Telegraph as the crowd went wild. It was classic Dad—anchored in his own way, hilarious, and just a little bit baffling.”

She adds: “Gabe remembers the many times Dad picked us up in one of his “unique” vehicles—like the armoured personnel carrier—or tearing around the streets of Shipston on a vintage Solex bike, Moroccan jalaba billowing behind him.

“There were long summers spent camping in France and Spain—including adventures with Catharine on a moped, following behind Dad’s Lomax three-wheeler with a stuffed water rat strapped to the back—’blokes’ weekends’ deep sea fishing on the south coast (he was just 17 when he set a Guinness World Record for catching the most sharks in a day)—and more than a few lively nights in various pubs over the years. Dad collected stories wherever he went—and often became the story himself.

“He broke the mould without ever trying to. Authentically himself, proudly marching to the beat of his own drum—and showing us the way.”

Sharing a last thought, Sheelagh adds: “He loved everyone from all walks of life,” adds . “He liked to listen to friends playing music somewhere with a happy atmosphere.

“He'll be banging on St Peter's Gate pleading to be let in. But he's so persuasive I’m sure he'll have got in by now.”