THE jury in the trial at Birmingham Crown Court of three men accused of the murder of Stratford Town footballer Cody Fisher heard closing speeches from the prosecution last week.

Mr Fisher, 23, from Studley, was fatally stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub, in Digbeth, on 26th December 2022.

Remy Gordon, aged 23, from Rednal, Kami Carpenter, 22,from Kings Norton and Reegan Anderson, 19, from Erdington, all deny murder and affray.