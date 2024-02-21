Closing access road to Warwickshire wood is a good thing, claims volunteer

CLOSING the access road to a Warwickshire beauty spot was the right decision, according to one volunteer who regularly clears up rubbish from the site.

Until earlier this year, visitors to Oversley Wood could drive along a road off Trench Lane to reach an unofficial parking area. But, as reported by the Herald on 1st February, the road has been closed by National Highways after complaints of vehicles blocking access to Forestry England workers, and a farmer trying to reach his fields.

Steve Blackman, who organises the Friends of Oversley Wood group, said the closure was a good thing – fewer people visiting the woods would be better for preserving its unique habitat.