A VILLAGE’S last pub, which dates back hundreds of years, has closed – but only until the end of the month.

The George, in Brailes, shut at the end of August as new tenants, Freespirit Pub Co, took over leasing it from Hook Norton Brewery.

Dating back centuries, the pub has been the only one in the village since the closure of The Gate in 2022. It will have its grand reopening on Saturday 27th September.

Freespirit runs pubs in Warwickshire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire. Owner and founder Mark Higgs said that The George is the seventh pub to be taken over by the business.

“It’s a beautiful building. It’s listed and it’s been a pub for hundreds of years,” he told the Herald.

“We want to keep that character and just bring a food and drink offering and service that people want to come to and enjoy. We’re excited and feel lucky to be custodians to carry it on and be part of the next chapter, and Brailes is a lovely village.

“It’s got the village bar pub feel as well as dining room space, beautiful garden, six letting rooms, it ticks lots of boxes for what we’re looking for. I’ve been a fan of the site for a long time and when we knew it was available we were able to make it happen.”

Whilst the pub is closed, refurbishment work will take place, but nothing significant will change, Mark confirmed. A fresh coat of paint, new kitchen and furniture and a brand new sound system are amongst the improvements.

“We have a general manager who will be running the site day to day,” said Mark. “ So in all of our sites we have general managers who run and look after the sites and then with the support of myself and some of the team who help them with this marketing and the accounts and training support and everything else.

“We want them to focus on the guests and the in-house team and then we can support them with other aspects of trying to run a successful business.”

During the closure, locals have organised weekly pop-up pubs at The Pavilion in Brailes and Winderton Church, alternating each Friday.

Katie Haycock, who runs the Forge Garage in Brailes with her husband, has helped organise them.

“They’ve been a lot of fun,” she said. “People bring along their own drinks and they provide a donation which goes towards the cost of renting the venue. They are informal and a nice way to allow people to still get together somewhere whilst The George is changing hands.

“Once it’s back open we’ll be back in there. I’ve got no real desire to permanently organise a pop-up pub!” Katie added, saying she would much rather leave it to the professionals.

With some villages losing their pubs in recent years, Katie is delighted that Brailes still has its own.

“It’s great to have a local pub to go to. It’s great to not need to get in the car and to be able to have a drink. We can only wish the new owners all the success when it reopens.

“The pub will have been closed for the odd day or two on several occasions in the past, but this is the longest time for a while that it would have been closed. It’s nice knowing that it’s only a temporary closure and I’m sure the community will be looking forward to returning when it opens again.”