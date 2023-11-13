TEARS of joy greeted the news that Clopton Nursery Trust has been rated outstanding by Ofsted.

The journey from being previously graded as requires improvement to outstanding is down to the sheer hard work and the team effort of staff but rising to that challenge and taking the nursery to the very top of its profession was always the goal set by nursery manager, Georgia Skinner, when she took over the role six years ago.

Clopton Nursery is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Georgia set her goals and was determined to drive the nursery forward and by 2018 the Ofsted inspection resulted in the nursery moving up the scale from needing improvement to being rated as good. Therefore, the recent announcement by Ofsted that the nursery is now outstanding is a remarkable testament to the commitment of everyone involved – the children, the parents and the staff.