MOTORISTS have been advised that Clopton Bridge will remain partially closed tonight (Thursday) and some of tomorrow (Friday).

Both the pavement and the lane leading out of town towards the Banbury Road have been closed all of today after a wall was hit by a car – the driver was trying to flee from police.

Tonight Warwickshire County Council told the Herald: “We will endeavour to get both traffic lanes open as soon as it is safe to do so.

The damaged wall on Clopton Bridge, Stratford. Photo: Warwickshire Police

“Our contractor has been carrying out a temporary repair, but the mortar needs time to set.

“One of the engineers will be visiting the site in the morning to assess the strength of the temporary repair.

“We will need to carry out a permanent repair, but the stone for the bridge has a long lead time, so this is likely to be at least a month away.”