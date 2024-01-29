Clopton Bridge in Stratford back open following earlier two-car collision

CLOPTON Bridge in Stratford has now reopened following a collision earlier this afternoon (Monday).

The bridge had been closed to traffic in both directions from just after 2pm after two cars collided on the southern end.

Police at the scene of the collision.

Police attended the scene, the cars were soon removed and the bridge reopened by about 3.15pm.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2:10pm today (Monday), we were called to a two-vehicle collision on Clopton Bridge in Stratford.

“A grey Peugeot and a silver Smart car have reportedly collided head-on in the middle of the bridge. This led to the vehicles blocking the bridge, causing a build-up of traffic.”

No-one was believed to have been injured in the collision.