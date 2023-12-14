Clopton Bridge in Stratford back open in both directions

CLOPTON Bridge is back open after yesterday’s (Wednesday) lane closure.

The lane leading from Stratford town centre towards Tiddington Road and Banbury Road had been closed to vehicles, causing an impact on other roads around town with Bridgefoot, Guild Street and Seven Meadows Road all congested.

According to Warwickshire County Council’s website, the lane closure was to allow repair work to the bridge.

Last month, on 9th November, part of the wall between the pedestrian part of the bridge and the road was demolished by a driver trying to avoid police.

A 19-year-old driver from Bishops Tachbrook was arrested.

It was reported that the driver, who had a child and pregnant woman in the car, tried to do a handbrake turn on the bridge and lost control.

The lane closure was listed to finish at midnight today (Thursday) but was reopened for the morning rush-hour.