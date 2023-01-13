HEARTLESS thieves have created a climate of fear and forced the cancellation of a planned camp out by 1st Shottery Scout Group after a break-in at the scout hut in Stratford last Sunday night.

Ongoing concerns about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in bushes next to Summerton Way and behind the scout hut off Albany Road have been voiced by scout leaders and residents for some time but Sunday was the final straw after thieves climbed over a fence, smashed their way into the scout hut, stole £500 worth of radios and “ransacked the place” – according to Emma Haslam, group chair of 1st Shottery Scout Group.

1st Shottery Scout Group's hut. Photo: 1st Shottery Scout Group. (61828005)

“At 11pm on Sunday the thieves smashed a kitchen window setting off the alarm system,” Emma said. “They broke in and stole radios which the scouts use to talk to each other at exhibitions or during group activities. Now we’re going to have to spend money to up the security with CCTV and we’ll have to think about what we do next. It’s all a bit a bit sad really because it’s put a bit of fear into people.”