CLIMATE groups across the Stratford district have issued a declaration of no confidence in the government and MP Nadhim Zahawi ahead of a protest march in town this Saturday.

The six groups say not enough is being done to protect the environment and that some of the government’s policies have acted against climate change goals. In the declaration seen by the Herald, the groups state: “We are writing as local environmentalists to express our lack of confidence in our government and our MP’s ability to act as defenders of our climate, rivers, coastlines and of the wild spaces on which our animal and insect species depend.

A protest will take place on Saturday.

“When we write to our MP, Nadhim Zahawi, we are offered reassurances about the government’s commitment to net zero and biodiversity targets. Yet recent government actions make it impossible to believe in this commitment.”

The statement adds that policies created during Liz Truss’ “disastrous spell as prime minister”, including “the jaw-dropping attempt to revive fracking” are still in place.

“We hope that Rishi Sunak’s government will reverse all of these policy decisions. Yet we also believe the slowness to do so reflects an overlap of personnel and continuity of ideology between the two governments.”

Signed by Stratford Climate Action, Stratford Extinction Rebellion, Stratford Friends of the Earth, Henley Climate Action, Snitterfield Actioning Climate Change and Stourvale Action for the Environment, the declaration continues:

The government claims to want to halt the decline of nature, yet has plans to remove 570 laws protecting rivers, woodlands and wild spaces

Investment zones will allow regulations on development – many of which protect nature – to be bypassed

The government reclassified agricultural land to block solar farms

The groups also criticise Mr Zahawi for his voting record, which they say shows him generally voting against measures to prevent climate change.

They add: “Either this reflects Mr Zahawi’s genuine beliefs, in which case he is dangerous, or he is simply willing to do and say whatever the powerful demand of him. In either case, we cannot have faith in his reassurances, or his ability to represent our concern that our children and grandchildren will not inherit a liveable planet.”

Another area of concern is the government allowing 100 new licences for oil and gas drilling.

They conclude: “There is a point at which political actions so flagrantly flout the requirements of the climate emergency that they themselves signal its denial. Whatever their words, their actions show our government currently deserves to be considered in this category.”

Mr Zahawi responded: “I absolutely recognise the strength of feeling in our community regarding climate change and this is a matter both myself and the government take extremely seriously.”

He added: “Between 1990 and 2019, the UK cut its emissions by 44 per cent, decarbonising faster than any other G7 country. Sulphur dioxide levels have fallen 98 per cent since 1970 and, perhaps most notably of all, total emissions are at their lowest level since 1857.

“Notwithstanding this, last year, the government published the Net Zero Strategy, building on the Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution. It is a cross-economy strategy which keeps us on our path to net zero by 2050.

“I would also like to reassure constituents that the Environment Act 2021 includes a commitment to halt the decline of nature by 2030.”

Mr Zahawi also encouraged young people to think about becoming engineers and scientists to solve some of the climate challenges.

The climate change protest march will meet in Henley Street at 1.30pm on Saturday.