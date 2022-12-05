Climate change will be at heart of Stratford developments for next 30 years, council promises

FUTURE developments of housing, employment facilities and infrastructure in south Warwickshire will have climate change policies running through them “like a golden thread”.

This was the message from Stratford District Council when it revealed it had become the first local authority in the country to seek advice from the Met Office in devising its house-building strategy over the next three decades.

The disclosure was made to the Herald by Cllr Daren Pemberton (Cons, Bidford East), deputy leader of the council, as the authority sets about the mammoth task of establishing a local plan to run from 2025 to 2050.